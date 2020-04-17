Paddlecast: Susak & Paolo talk racing, relationships and razzle-dazzle board design (plus: 11 Cities addiction)

Two of Europe’s finest paddlers, Susak Molinero and Paolo Marconi, join us from their Canary Island isolation to chat racing, relationships and running mountain ultras. We also talk about Paolo’s new love for the SUP11 City Tour, razzle-dazzle board design (they both paddle for Team RRD) and looking forward to the day we can all meet up on the water again.

Susak & Paolo are not just two of the best athletes you’ll meet, they’re two of the finest people, period. These guys always spread smiles and good vibes at the events, and it’s always a pleasure to catch up with them even when we’re stuck on the other side of the world.

