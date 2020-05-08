Paddlecast #32: Andrey Kraytor talks “Olympics vs. Reality,” multiple passports and coaching Chinese canoe champions

Andrey Kraytor is an Olympic athlete who competed in sprint canoe at the 2016 Games and now coaches the Chinese national team. I had the pleasure of chatting with Andrey about the realities of being an Olympian, the incredible subtleties of paddling a sprint canoe and what it’s like to coach Chinese champions (spoiler alert: it’s a lot of pressure).

We also get to watch a whole bunch of canoe races, of which I’m becoming a big fan 🤨

Andrey was in the final of the C1-200m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and these days lives in China where he’s the technique coach for the women’s national team. He’s also a total badass on a SUP even though he’s only been paddling on his feet for 2 or 3 years — he almost took the gold medal off Connor Baxter at the ICF Worlds last year in the fastest sprint race our sport has ever seen. Follow @kraytor_andrey on Insta for more

UPDATE: There was a copyright claim on YouTube because we showed footage from the Olympics. I had to blur-out that section. So when you reach the 45-minute mark of the show click here to watch the original video of Andrey’s 2016 Olympic final.

