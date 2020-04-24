Paddlecast #27: Nicola Masci talks about 45-day lockdowns in Italy, paddling addiction and SUP11 City adventures

I caught up with my good friend and fellow shaved-head-enthusiast Nicola “Nico” Masci from Italy to chat about living in isolation, craving the ocean and a renewed appreciation of paddling. We also reminisce about the rollercoaster of emotion that is the SUP11 City Tour — Nico joined me in Holland last year where we both tried out the new “rocket ship” race board from ONE.

Nico used to live in Australia and train with the ONE crew here in my hometown before returning to Italy with his family a year ago. That country has been harder hit by the coronavirus than anywhere — Nico hadn’t been outside (let alone paddling) for almost seven weeks. But despite the extreme situation, he’s staying positive and looking forward to when Italy reopens the ocean.

