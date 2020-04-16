“Stuck” in Bali, Daniel Hasulyo talks 11 Cities, 11 Islands and competing against his brother

I caught up with distance race superstar Daniel Hasulyo (who’s currently stuck in Bali with his pregnant partner) to chat about the allure of the 11 Cities, 11 Islands and competing against his brother.

We also hear what it’s like to be a Starboard ‘Dream Team’ athlete plus Daniel’s thoughts on the 2021 ICF Worlds set for his home nation (and paddling powerhouse) of Hungary.

Daniel and Bruno Hasulyo are two of the finest athletes in SUP, and it’s always a pleasure to hear their thoughts on the sport and life in general.

Are you enjoying these daily podcasts? It’s been a lot of fun chatting with paddlers around the world the past couple of weeks. If you’d like to support Paddlecast and the creative work of SUP Racer in general, you can join ‘Club SUP Racer‘ (just a fancy name for my Patreon page) starting Monday ✌️

