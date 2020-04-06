SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Paddlecast – Daily Quarantine Edition

(video not loading? watch on YouTube)

The sport might be on hold but the SUP community is still connected ✌️ I want to do my part and help provide your daily dose of SUP goodness, so the SUP Racer podcast, “Paddlecast,” will now be a DAILY SHOW. Each and every day, I’ll chat with an interesting paddler from around the world to get their perspective and find out what they’ve been doing during this downtime. And you can listen free on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Subscribe today and tune in tomorrow for my chat with the 🐐 Connor Baxter.

