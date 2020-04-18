Team Brazil’s Vinni Martins talks paddling, traveling and his lifelong love of the ocean (and… gardening)

Vinnicius “Vinni” Martins is one of the hardest-working and most-positive paddlers you’ll ever meet. His energy is contagious. Vinni is also a damn fine athlete, having won an ISA gold and Pan-Am silver medal in season 2019.

Vinni joined me today from his paradisaical hometown of Búzios, Brazil, to chat about traveling, paddling and playing in the ocean on as many different craft as possible. We also get Vinni’s ranking of the best ISA after-parties of all-time and an insight into his new gardening career 😜

Go follow this guy on Instagram (@vinmartins) to keep up with his adventures…

