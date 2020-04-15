Paddlecast #21: Local legend Bob Margetts shares the story of how paddling changed his life

I was joined in the studio by local legend Bob Margetts, a paddling fanatic and all-round inspirational guy. It was a pleasure to chat with Bob about how paddling has changed his life and share his enthusiasm for the ocean.

Hope you’re enjoying these daily episodes — if you’d like to support the creative work of SUP Racer, I’ll be launching a Patreon page on Monday ✌️

You can subscribe to Paddlecast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

