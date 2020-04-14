Paddlecast #20: Japan’s number one Kenny Kaneko talks Molokai, family and the future of paddling

My guest today is a great paddler and an all-round great guy, and he’s someone I have a great deal of respect for. Kenny Kaneko is Japan’s long-time number one, but he’s also a fantastic ambassador for paddling in general.

We chatted about his love of Molokai, outrigger and his original plan to become a pro football player. Kenny also shared his thoughts on the power of paddling, the future of the sport and life as a family man in the quarantine era.

