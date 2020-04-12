Paddlecast #19: Watch party preview with “King of the Ultras” Bart de Zwart

“King of the Ultras” Bart de Zwart joins us from Maui to preview tomorrow’s Midnight Sun watch party and chat about the raw attraction of paddling the Yukon River.

Join us tomorrow for a special screening of our Yukon River Quest documentary. We’ll be live-streaming “Chased by the Midnight Sun” on the SUP Racer Facebook page, and Bart and I will be adding our behind-the-scenes comments/stories as we all watch it together.

Do you remember those bonus videos on your old DVDs? Where you could re-watch the movie with commentary from the directors? That’s what this is going to be. Hopefully it’ll be a bit of fun while we’re all stuck indoors, so order some popcorn and set your alarms for Sunday evening/monday morning!

WATCH PARTY START TIMES

6pm SUNDAY Hawaii/Tahiti

9pm SUNDAY Yukon time

9pm SUNDAY Pacific

midnight SUNDAY Eastern

6am MONDAY Central Europe

7am MONDAY Eastern Europe

11am MONDAY Thailand

1pm MONDAY Japan

2pm MONDAY Australia

4pm MONDAY New Zealand

Subscribe to Paddlecast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

WATCH PADDLECAST

[device](video not loading? watch on YouTube)[/device]



LISTEN TO PADDLECAST

[device](audio player not loading? listen directly on Spotify or Apple Podcasts)[/device]

SUBSCRIBE TO PADDLECAST

— YouTube

— Spotify

— Apple Podcasts