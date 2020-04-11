VIKING-CAST: Casper Steinfath talks adventure, isolation and the wild world of marble racing

Casper Steinfath joins us from his isolated hometown of Klitmøller, Denmark (aka Cold Hawaii) to chat about hitting pause, crossing oceans and the unique excitement of marble racing. We also discuss Viking’s new gardening live show that’ll be hitting your screens soon 😜

Follow Casper on Instagram and head to Red Bull TV to watch his epic film “Skagerrak” about paddling from Denmark to Norway.

Hope you guys are enjoying these daily “quarantine” podcasts — check back in another 24 hours for the next episode of Paddlecast.

Oh and next week I’m going to invite you to join a paid, members-only group “Club SUP Racer” if you want to support the creative work of SUP Racer. For a few bucks a month, you can help ensure these daily podcasts (and all the other work SUP Racer produces) keeps rolling along. Keep an eye out for launch details in a few days…

