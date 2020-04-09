Paddlecast #16: Master coach Larry Cain talks quarantine, training and the fine art of cold water paddling

Master coach Larry Cain talks quarantine, training and the “zen” of cold-water paddling. We also watch some classic footage from Larry’s gold medal-winning canoe race at the ’84 Olympics.

Larry is the co-founder and head coach of Paddle Monster — join today on paddlemonster.com if you want to step up your paddle game, and follow the Paddle Monster Facebook page for free daily live shows ✌️

Next week, I’m going to invite you to join a paid, members-only group “Club SUP Racer” if you want to support the creative work of SUP Racer. For just a buck a week you can help ensure these daily podcasts keep rolling as well as all the other work from SUP Racer continues. Keep an eye out for launch details in a few days…

Subscribe to Paddlecast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

WATCH PADDLECAST

[device](video not loading? watch on YouTube)[/device]



LISTEN TO PADDLECAST

[device](audio player not loading? listen directly on Spotify or Apple Podcasts)[/device]

SUBSCRIBE TO PADDLECAST

— YouTube

— Spotify

— Apple Podcasts