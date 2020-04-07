Paddlecast #014: Connor Baxter talks fatherhood, Fortnite and the future

Connor Baxter joins us from Maui to chat fatherhood, Fortnite and what the future holds for the greatest paddler of all time.

SUBSCRIBE TO ‘PADDLECAST’ ON YOUTUBE

Heads up: Paddlecast “Quarantine Edition” is now a DAILY SHOW — listen and subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch every episode on YouTube.

I’m also inviting you to join ‘Club SUP Racer’ next week — a special “Insider’s Club” where you can pay a few bucks a month to support the creative work of SUP Racer (and score some cool bonuses while you’re at it). Keep an eye out for the launch details coming soon…



WATCH PADDLECAST

[device](video not loading? watch on YouTube)[/device]



LISTEN TO PADDLECAST

[device](audio player not loading? listen directly on Spotify or Apple Podcasts)[/device]

SUBSCRIBE TO PADDLECAST

— YouTube

— Spotify

— Apple Podcasts