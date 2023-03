REPLAY: Chased by the Midnight Sun WATCH PARTY with Bart de Zwart

[FULL REPLAY] Bart de Zwart and I hosted a special screening of the Yukon River Quest documentary “Chased by the Midnight Sun” today, including some bonus commentary and behind-the-scenes stories. Thanks to everyone who tuned in from around the world to watch — hope it gave you a little quarantine entertainment and motivation!

Video not loading above? Watch directly on Facebook